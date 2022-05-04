3 NHL Eastern Conference Player Props to Target on Wednesday

Overview

The Tampa Bay Lightning were shut out in Game 1 against the Toronto Maple Leafs and will try to break out tonight in Game 2, which spells trouble for the Leafs.

Brayden Point (Lightning) Under 0.5 Points (+108)

Point was solid during the regular season for Tampa, recording 58 points in 66 games for the Lightning, but it’s no secret the Lightning forward is not fully healthy right now and that should be a cause for concern for the defending champs. Point always has the capability to get in on the offense with how skilled and quick he is, but he was extremely quiet in Game 1 and it’s not hard to see that continuing to be the case as this series moves forward, even if the Lightning do strike back tonight, as slight road underdogs to even up the series at +114.

Nikita Kucherov (Lightning) Over 0.5 Goals (+164)

Kucherov and the Lightning will look to bounce back tonight after a poor Game 1 effort, where they actually had plenty of looks on the powerplay, they just couldn’t finish any of them.

If the Leafs continue to play with an edge and give the Lightning these types of opportunities, it’s only a matter of time before a player of Kucherov’s caliber makes them pay. The Lightning star winger finished the year with 25 goals in just 47 games and scored eight times during the team’s Stanley Cup run last season. After losing Game 1 to Toronto, the Lightning are sitting at +164 to win this series against the Maple Leafs.

Sebastian Aho (Hurricanes) Under 0.5 Points (+132)

This isn’t about Sebastian Aho’s offensive capabilities, it’s more about his task in this series, which is to limit some of the high-scoring Boston Bruins forwards like Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron. The Hurricanes are deep enough offensively like they showed in their Game 1 5-1 victory, that they can afford to have Aho play the matchup game in order to limit some of the Bruins stars.

Aho did manage to pick up an assist in Game 1 and always will have the ability to put up points. But there’s value on the Under and with him focusing on shutting down the Bruins offensively Aho is just as likely to go pointless as he is to match his Game 1 line. The Hurricanes will look to extend their series lead to 2-0 tonight and currently boast odds of -120 on the moneyline.