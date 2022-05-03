3 NHL Western Conference Player Props to Target on May 3

Overview

The Colorado Avalanche are the current odds on favorite to win the Stanley Cup this season and their playoffs start tonight against the Nashville Predators. The Avalanche have plenty of dominant star players and offense won’t be in shortage tonight, especially in what we expect to be a high-scoring series.

You can keep an eye on the FanDuel Sportsbook, where you can find all the NHL player props for tonight’s matchups.

Nathan MacKinnon (Avalanche) Over 0.5 Goals (+132)

Nathan Mackinnon and the Colorado Avalanche are monstrous favorites in their first-round matchup against the Nashville Predators where they enter the series at -650 to win.

MacKinnon is a big part of what the Avalanche does offensively and this feels like a great spot for him to make a statement in Game 1 of this series. The Avalanche center scored 32 goals in 65 games this year and has 28 goals in 50 career playoff games, meaning when the games get tough, MacKinnon seems to shine and play better.

He’s listed on the FanDuel Sportsbook at +132 to score tonight and that type of plus value is too good to pass up for this elite Avalanche offense.

Cale Makar (Avalanche) Over 0.5 Goals (+250)

Much like MacKinnon, Cale Makar also plays an important role in what the Avalanche does on offense and not just with his slick puck distributing ways. Makar finished the year with a career-high 28 goals on the Avalanches blue line and that number is rather large for a defenseman, so it’s not a stretch to see him using his creative ways and finding an opportunity to score here tonight.

Makar has posted seven goals in 35 career playoff games, but you’re getting a nice number for him tonight to score against the Predators in Game 1 at +250.

Matthew Tkachuk (Flames) Over 0.5 Goals (+156)

Matthew Tkachuk brings a physical element to the table and that tends to find success in the playoffs, especially when you also boast the offensive flair that he does. Tkachuk posted otherworldly numbers this season which included 42 goals and 104 points, both of which exceeded his previous career highs of 34 goals and 77 points.

The Flames star winger is listed at +156 to score in tonight’s opening contest and that number fits in just nicely with what you should expect Tkachuk to contribute during this Flames playoff run.