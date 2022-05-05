3 NHL Western Conference Player Props to Target on Thursday

Overview

The Colorado Avalanche put forth a dynamite offensive effort in Game 1 where they finished with seven goals and you should likely expect similar tonight.

Nathan MacKinnon (Avalanche) Over 1.5 Points (+144)

The Avalanche superstar center put on an offensive clinic in Game 1, where he posted two goals and one assist, and it’s hard to see the Predators coming up with a game plan to stop him, especially as they’re down to their second or third-string goalie. Maybe we’re reading too much into one game but MacKinnon’s point prop set only at 1.5 feels somewhat low.

In these types of scenarios, you always want to side with the players that know how to play a skill game, but also have power forward tendencies as MacKinnon does. With him currently sitting at +144 to record two points, it almost feels like a number that’s too good to be true.

Nazem Kadri (Avalanche) Over 3.5 Shots (+130)

Kadri was questionable heading into the first game of the series with an illness and ultimately not only dressed but recorded one assist and two shots on goal in the Avalanche’s 7-2 Game 1 victory. Kadri should be much more equipped to find success in this Game 2 with each passing day after his illness.

The Avalanche center had a career season with 87 points in 71 games, which also included a career-high in shots on goal with 247. It’s simplistic to say that he’s averaged 3.48 shots on goal per game this season, but looking at his postseason history Kadri averaged 3.73 shots on goal per game for the Avalanche in their 2019-20 playoff run. Yet, another reason to like the positive value you’re getting here tonight with this number.

Jason Robertson (Stars) Over 0.5 Goals (+205)

The Stars were held to just 16 shots on goal in Game 1 and were shut out by the Calgary Flames, so you might be wondering why you should be targeting any Dallas players in this Game 2 and I can’t blame you.

With that being said, Robertson had a coming-out party this season, where he recorded 41 goals. When the Stars found offensive success, his line along with Joe Pavelski and Roope Hintz, was instrumental. It might be hard to see the Stars mustering up a lot of offense in this series against a Darryl Sutter-coached Flames team, but the little offense they will likely manage should come from this line, so you should want to get behind this price that Robertson currently boasts to score.