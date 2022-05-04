3 NHL Western Conference Player Props to Target on Wednesday

Overview

After getting shutout in Game 1 against the St Louis Blues on Monday, you should likely expect a much better effort from the Minnesota Wild tonight. That doesn’t guarantee they’ll win this game outright, but they should be able to find more offense than they did in Game 1.

Kirill Kaprizov (Wild) Over 1.5 Points (+174)

The Wild were unable to come up with any scoring in Game 1 against the Blues and Ville Husso was a big reason for that, stopping all 37 shots he faced. Nonetheless, Minnesota is much better offensively than a lot of people give them credit for and we should see that hold true tonight for the first time in this series.

In terms of offense, they’ve been led by Kaprizov all season long, who finished with 108 points on the year, good for fifth in the entire league. The Blues did a good job of containing some of the Wild’s star players in Game 1, but it’s hard to see them doing that again tonight, so you should likely look towards a multi-point performance from the Wild’s best player.

Minnesota is a home favorite in this spot tonight on the moneyline at -137.

Vladimir Tarasenko (Blues) Over 0.5 Goals (+215)

The Blues were led by a David Perron hat-trick in their 4-0 Game 1 victory, but there’s plenty of offense to go around on this St Louis team, which boasted nine 20-goal scorers on the season.

Tarasenko led the charge for the Blues with 34 goals and he’s likely to continue his scoring ways in this series. Marc-Andre Fleury wasn’t bad for the Wild in Game 1, but there’s certainly room for improvement if Minnesota hopes to pick up a Game 2 victory. With that being said, Tarasenko boasts one of the best releases and shots in the NHL, which makes him so difficult to stop for even the league’s best goalies like Fleury.

The Blues are -196 favorites to win this series over the Wild.

Leon Draisaitl (Oilers) Over 0.5 Goals (+110)

Draisaitl is one of the premier scorers in the entire NHL, finishing second in the league this year with 55 goals. The Edmonton center was also able to get on the scoresheet in Game 1, and if the Oilers hope to even up this series at one apiece, they’ll likely need all the offense they can get from the big German forward.

Jonathan Quick was very good in Game 1 for the Los Angeles Kings, but there are definite question marks about whether or not that’s sustainable for a full seven-game series. Draisaitl has the ability to win a game with his goal-scoring alone and that doesn’t spell good news for a Kings team who opened the series with an upset win in Game 1.

The Oilers are sizeable favorites on the moneyline tonight in Game 2, where they currently own odds of -210.