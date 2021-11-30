4 NHL FanDuel Values to Target on Tuesday 11/30/21

Spending lower in any daily fantasy lineup is a way to incorporate some diversity into your roster. In NHL DFS, there is typically more value in this strategy but also a good deal more risk. This is especially true on tonight’s slate, where there are lots of lower-salaried plays. Plugging in these options will afford you more chances to play some studs as well.

With eight contests on Tuesday night to end November, let’s look at several values.

Ryan Johansen, Center, Nashville Predators

FanDuel Salary: $4,200

The top-line Nashville Predators‘ center is still at a salary that hangs in the value range for Tuesday night. Nashville will be entertaining the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The bonus with Johansen is that he keeps racking up assists. He has seven in the previous five games and has added one goal, too. Though the center has just 12 shots on goal in that span, that is high for the Nashville pivot. He has blocked three shots in that timeframe, as well.

Johansen and Matt Duchene are producing at a high rate, and they can keep it going against a Columbus team that is allowing 36 shots per 60 on the road in November.

Johansen will likely be popular tonight, but he’s a priority for me.

Ivan Barbashev, Wing, St. Louis Blues

FanDuel Salary: $4,000

I am starting to wonder how long Ivan Barbashev will be at a salary of $4,000. If the Russian line for the St. Louis Blues keeps up this production level, it won’t be long.

Although Barbashev has been off to a bit of a slow start overall, he has three goals in his last two games while being flanked by Vladimir Tarasenko and Pavel Buchnevich. Keep in mind that Craig Berube has switched them around in games. However, their chemistry has been pretty clear. They combined for eight real-world points on Sunday, including the two goals from Barbashev.

Barbashev will be a reasonably good play today, even against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Alexandre Carrier, Defenseman, Nashville Predators

FanDuel Salary: $3,700

Alexandre Carrier is showing more and more flashes of a top-four defenseman and is playing against the Columbus Blue Jackets, a team that just allowed six goals on the road.

Carrier has real-world points in consecutive games. He has six shots on goal and five blocked shots in the past two, recording a goal and an assist versus the New Jersey Devils.

Columbus has given up lots of shots in November on the road, which bodes well for Carrier and Nashville.

The Nashville blueliner has a chance to hit double-digit FanDuel points again, which would make it three straight times doing so. Take advantage of his friendly salary while it is still this low.

Ilya Samsonov, Goalie, Washington Capitals

FanDuel Salary: $7,600

Ilya Samsonov is a risky option on Tuesday night in Florida. The good news for the Washington Capitals‘ goaltender is that the team trusts him with shouldering more and more of the load. On Tuesday, he is projected to start. That would be his fifth appearance in the last six games.

Samsonov stopped 30 of 32 shots in his last start against the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday in the Caps’ 4-2 road win. He also won in a bizarre home triumph against these same Panthers (19 saves on 22 shots). The goalie has not lost in regulation in 10 appearances this season.

Florida just lost at home to the Seattle Kraken, and the Panthers are still without Aleksander Barkov. Samsonov could slow them down once again.

