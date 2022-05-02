A Bettor's Injury Guide for Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round

Overview

With the Stanley Cup Playoffs beginning tonight, there are some key injuries with important players that are worth keeping an eye on.

It’s unfortunate that some of these injuries could ultimately decide who advances and who goes home, but it could also provide betting value that cannot be ignored.

Below are the most significant injuries that could impact how you approach some of these first-round series from a wagering perspective.

Frederik Andersen (Carolina Hurricanes)

Andersen was putting together one of the best seasons of his career for the Metropolitan Division winning Carolina Hurricanes and will likely be in the running as a finalist for the Vezina Trophy. Andersen posted a record of 34-14-3, 2.17 goals-against average, and .922 save percentage to put himself on track toward redemption.

However, his lower-body injury will likely result in the Hurricanes having a tough time dealing with the Boston Bruins in Round 1 of the playoffs, even though Florida enters the series as -125 favorites on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Tristian Jarry (Pittsburgh Penguins)

Jarry was sidelined for the last six games of the regular season for the Penguins after sustaining a foot injury and his status is in question for their first-round series against the New York Rangers. Casey DeSmith is expected to be the Penguins Game 1 starter without Jarry in the crease.

Jarry was putting together a really solid year for the Penguins after struggling in last year’s postseason and his absence could loom large for Pittsburgh, especially against a Vezina Trophy favorite in Igor Shesterkin of the Rangers. The Penguins will open Round 1 as slight underdogs against the Rangers at -104.

Juuse Saros (Nashville Predators)

It’s always hard when a star player gets injured just ahead of the playoffs and that’s exactly what transpired with Saros. The Predators goalie missed the final two games of the regular season after suffering a lower-body injury against the Calgary Flames.

David Rittich will likely start in place of Saros for as long as he can’t go and that’s a significant downgrade for a Predators team that was already considering big underdogs against the Colorado Avalanche at +460.

Aaron Ekblad (Florida Panthers)

Ekblad is close to returning for the Panthers but has been out of the lineup since March 18th with a lower-body injury. Ekblad is an important part of Florida’s backend, but there may be no need to rush him back early in the first round, as the Panthers are -330 favorites to defeat the Washington Capitals.

Drew Doughty (Los Angeles Kings)

Doughty will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing wrist surgery and there’s no doubt how big of a loss this is for the Kings on defense. Doughty was having a nice bounce-back season prior to the injury and the Kings will now have to focus on a defense by committee approach in Round 1 of the playoffs as they are underdogs against the Edmonton Oilers at +188.