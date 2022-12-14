Alex Ovechkin Nets Hat Trick Tuesday; Joins 800 Goal Club

It was a historic night for Washington Capitals sniper Alexander Ovechkin, who scored a hat-trick on Tuesday, joining Wayne Gretzky and Gordie Howe as the only players in NHL history to reach 800 career goals.

“Soon as it happened, kind of relief,” said Ovechkin following Washington’s 7-3 road victory over the Chicago Blackhawks. “Kind of happiness in general.”

The 37-year-old scored on his first two shots of the game, indicating that it would be another one of Ovechkin’s trademark performances.

“It’s a special night. To get two goals right away, I could feel the game,” said Ovechkin. “I’m really proud that it’s over. Now, we can move on and focus on the next one.”

The Blackhawks faithful were well aware of the significance of Ovechkin’s accomplishment, showering “The Great 8” with chants of “Ovi” as hats rained down on the ice.

Ovechkin is now up to 20 goals and 34 points in 31 games this season. After a slow start, he and the Caps have won five in a row and will host the Dallas Stars on Thursday.

