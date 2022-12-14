Alex Ovechkin Nets Hat Trick Tuesday; Joins 800 Goal Club
Paul Connor
It was a historic night for Washington Capitals sniper Alexander Ovechkin, who scored a hat-trick on Tuesday, joining Wayne Gretzky and Gordie Howe as the only players in NHL history to reach 800 career goals.
“Soon as it happened, kind of relief,” said Ovechkin following Washington’s 7-3 road victory over the Chicago Blackhawks. “Kind of happiness in general.”
The 37-year-old scored on his first two shots of the game, indicating that it would be another one of Ovechkin’s trademark performances.
“It’s a special night. To get two goals right away, I could feel the game,” said Ovechkin. “I’m really proud that it’s over. Now, we can move on and focus on the next one.”
The Blackhawks faithful were well aware of the significance of Ovechkin’s accomplishment, showering “The Great 8” with chants of “Ovi” as hats rained down on the ice.
Ovechkin is now up to 20 goals and 34 points in 31 games this season. After a slow start, he and the Caps have won five in a row and will host the Dallas Stars on Thursday.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.