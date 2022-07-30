This is a bit of a surprise as Klingberg was looking for a long-term contract but will settle for one year at $7 million instead. Klingberg hopes to parlay a big season into a multi-year contract after next season. That may be easier said than done, as the Ducks don’t possess the best of offenses and could struggle to score consistently. Klingberg scored the most points this season for the Dallas Stars since the 2017-18 season.
The Ducks aren’t likely to contend for a playoff spot this season, so signing Klingberg does seem like a strange fit, but it’s only a one-year deal, and if the Ducks are indeed out of the playoff hunt. They could look to trade him at the deadline for draft picks and/or prospects. The Ducks stand at +7500 to bring home the Stanley Cup next season. You can find the odds for every NHL team to win the cup at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
