Andre Burakovsky, J.T. Compher, and Darcy Kuemper enter COVID-19 protocol

The Athletic’s Peter Baugh reports that the Avalanche will be without Darcy Kuemper in the net due to COVID-19.

Darcy Kuemper has entered COVID-19 protocol, per the Avs. Pavel Francouz will start. — Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) December 17, 2021

Earlier in the day, Andre Burakovsky and J.T. Compher were also added by Colorado to the NHL’s COVID protocols. They all join teammate Devon Toews, who was added to the COVID-19 list on Tuesday. Adding insult to injury, the Avs will have to play with eleven forwards and six defensemen because of cap restraints. They previously played with 19 players against the Blues when Nathan MacKinnon and Jack Johnson were on the COVID-19 list. Colorado lost that game 5-3. Over at Fanduel Sportsbook, a Nathan MacKinnon Goal with a Colorado win is set at a +185.

This news is terrible for the Avs, especially since they look like front runners for the Stanley Cup.