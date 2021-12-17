Andre Burakovsky, J.T. Compher, and Darcy Kuemper enter COVID-19 protocol

Earlier in the day, Andre Burakovsky and J.T. Compher were also added by Colorado to the NHL’s COVID protocols. They all join teammate Devon Toews, who was added to the COVID-19 list on Tuesday. Adding insult to injury, the Avs will have to play with eleven forwards and six defensemen because of cap restraints. They previously played with 19 players against the Blues when Nathan MacKinnon and Jack Johnson were on the COVID-19 list. Colorado lost that game 5-3. Over at Fanduel Sportsbook, a Nathan MacKinnon Goal with a Colorado win is set at a +185.
This news is terrible for the Avs, especially since they look like front runners for the Stanley Cup. After information like this comes down the pipe, be sure to check out Fanduel Sportsbook to stay on top of the shifting odds.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.