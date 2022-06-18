Andrew Cogliano Could Return for the Avalanche Tonight

Andrew Cogliano could return for the Colorado Avalanche for Game 2 on Saturday, Ryan Rishaug of TSN.ca reports.

Cogliano looking very ready. Taking part in PK drills. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) June 18, 2022

Cogliano has been out of the lineup since having undergone finger surgery after the Avalanche swept the Oilers in the Western Conference Finals. Cogliano won’t add much in the way of goal scoring for the Avs, but his speed must be accounted for, and he can be a force on the penalty kill. If Cogliano returns Saturday, it will likely be on the third or fourth line.

The Avalance defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 in overtime to take the first game of the Stanley Cup Finals. A win Saturday would go a long way toward bringing the cup back to Colorado for the first time since 2001.

