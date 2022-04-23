Auston Matthews Set to Return to Toronto Maple Leafs Lineup

Overview

Auston Matthews will return to the lineup for the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.

Matthews returns tonight. “I’m excited to get back in.” #Leafs — Terry Koshan 🇺🇦 (@koshtorontosun) April 23, 2022

Matthews had missed the last three games for the Leafs with an undisclosed injury but is expected to play against the Florida Panthers. The Leafs have all but clinched second place in the Atlantic Division and are set to play either the Tampa Bay Lightning or the Boston Bruins in the first round of the playoffs.

Matthews may be the biggest reason why the Leafs have high hopes of winning a playoff series this season for the first time since 2004. Matthews has 58 goals, 44 assists, 102 points, 16 penalty minutes, 330 shots on goal, 15 power-play goals, 28 power-play points, and 63 hits. Why did we mention all of these numbers? They are all career-highs, and the Leafs still have four games left to play.

The Maple Leafs are -210 (+1.5) on the puck line, and +115 on the money line, with an over/under of 7.5, over (+114), and under (-140) versus the Panthers on Saturday.

