Auston Matthews Set to Return to Toronto Maple Leafs Lineup

Matthews had missed the last three games for the Leafs with an undisclosed injury but is expected to play against the Florida Panthers. The Leafs have all but clinched second place in the Atlantic Division and are set to play either the Tampa Bay Lightning or the Boston Bruins in the first round of the playoffs.
Matthews may be the biggest reason why the Leafs have high hopes of winning a playoff series this season for the first time since 2004. Matthews has 58 goals, 44 assists, 102 points, 16 penalty minutes, 330 shots on goal, 15 power-play goals, 28 power-play points, and 63 hits. Why did we mention all of these numbers? They are all career-highs, and the Leafs still have four games left to play.
The Maple Leafs are -210 (+1.5) on the puck line, and +115 on the money line, with an over/under of 7.5, over (+114), and under (-140) versus the Panthers on Saturday.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.