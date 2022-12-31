Avalanche Activate Nathan MacKinnon from Injured Reserve

MacKinnon lost 10 games due to the upper-body injury but will make his return Saturday at home versus the Toronto Maple Leafs. MacKinnon has been skating for approximately a week, and the team believes he is ready for game action. The Avalanche will welcome back one of the best players in the game. The Avs have been bit and bit hard by the injury bug this season. In addition to MacKinnon, Gabriel Landeskog hasn’t played this season due to knee surgery, and Valeri Nichushkin is out for the second time this season due to an ankle injury.
On Saturday, the Avalanche will play host to the Maple Leafs. The Avs are -265 (+1.5) on the puck line and -105 on the moneyline, with an over/under of six, over (-106), and under (-114). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.