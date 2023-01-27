Avalanche Don't Expect Gabriel Landeskog Back Until March

Landeskog has yet to play this season after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery in October. The Avalanche have dealt with multiple injuries this season to players like Nathan MacKinnon, Valeri Nichushkin, and Cale Makar. When you consider these injuries, it’s understandable why they’ve struggled.
The defending Stanley Cup Champions are currently in third in the Central Division but tied in points with the Calgary Flames and just one point ahead of the St. Louis Blues. The Avs hope that once they get Landeskog back, add a player at the trade deadline, and get everyone back to health, they can make a run at another Stanley Cup.
Despite their struggles this season, the Avalanche are still the favorite at +320 to come out of the Western Conference. You can find these odds, along with the odds for every NHL team to get to the Stanley Cup finals, on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
