Avalanche Retain Valeri Nichushkin

The Colorado Avalanche have locked up one of the key contributors to their 2022 Stanley Cup run. Valeri Nichushkin has signed an eight-year extension with an annual cap hit of $6.125 million to remain in Colorado.

Nichushkin would have become an unrestricted free agent on Wednesday if the two sides were unable to come to an agreement.

Keeping their forward was something on President of Hockey Operations Joe Sakic’s to-do list that he was able to scratch off early. Sakic remarked, “Signing Val to a long-term deal was a top priority for us this offseason, as he would have been one of the most sought-after forwards on the open market.”

The 27-year-old had a career year in his third season with the Avs. Nichushkin put up personal bests in goals (25) and assists (27) while adding 180 shots and 89 hits.

The reigning Stanley Cup champions will look to follow suit of the Tampa Bay Lightning as they aim for back-to-back titles. FanDuel Sportsbook has the Avalanche as the odds-on-favorite to repeat with +500 odds.