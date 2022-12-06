Avalanche Star C Nathan MacKinnon to Miss Time with Injury

According to Peter Baugh of The Athletic, Colorado Avalanche (13-9-1) star center Nathan MacKinnon is expected to miss time due to an upper-body injury.

Nathan MacKinnon will miss time, Jared Bednar says on Altitude. The team doesn’t yet know how much. https://t.co/YWwRMIZDYY — Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) December 6, 2022

MacKinnon suffered the injury in the first period of Monday’s 5-3 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers following a hit from centerman Scott Laughton and did not return.

“The fact he’s leaving early in the game is not a good sign,” said Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar. “We know he’s going to miss some time. Just don’t know how long.”

MacKinnon’s absence is an obvious blow for the defending Stanley Cup champs, who have dealt with several injuries to key players to begin the season, including forwards Artturi Lehkonen, Valeri Nichushkin, Gabriel Landeskog, and defenseman Bowen Byram.

A five-time All-Star, MacKinnon leads the Avalanche with 34 points (eight goals, 26 assists) in 23 games.

Colorado currently sits fourth in the Central Division (27 points) and hosts the Boston Bruins Wednesday night.

