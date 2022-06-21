Avalanche vs. Lightning Stanley Cup Game 4 Best Player Props

Home ice is proving to hold all the advantages in the Stanley Cup Final. The Colorado Avalanche took the series’ first two games convincingly, giving way to the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 3, dragging the Avs to a 6-2 thrashing. The series deficit doesn’t seem as insurmountable for the Lightning now, setting the stage for a critical Game 4 on Wednesday. Skill is taking over this series, leading to offensive outbursts and alluring player props.

Alex Killorn – Over 0.5 Points (+125)

The Lightning’s top line of Steven Stamkos, Ondrej Palat, and Nikita Kucherov carried the offensive burden on Monday night. The trio combined for six points, helping the Bolts cut the series lead in half. However, the second line could be on the verge of a breakout performance.

Tampa’s second unit is led by Alex Killorn, who played the second-most minutes at five-on-five in Game 3. The 25-goal scorer has been a valuable contributor on both ends of the ice but possesses above-average offensive abilities. Through 20 playoff games, Killorn has put together a 51.1% expected goals-for rating despite starting just 41.6% of his shifts in the attacking zone. Moreover, the right-winger’s actual goals-for rating of 45.2% is below expected, which is also reflected in his goals total. Killorn has been on the ice for 14 goals, well below his expected total of 20, and recording points on just four tallies.

It hasn’t been a productive start to the postseason for Killorn, but he remains an offensive leader for the Lightning. The prop market has shifted away from him, but at +125, now is the time to back Killorn to go over his 0.5-point total.