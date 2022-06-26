Avalanche vs. Lightning Stanley Cup Game 6 Betting Guide

The Tampa Bay Lightning salvaged their quest for a third straight Stanley Cup with a win over the Colorado Avalanche in Game 5. Now, the series shifts back to Central Florida, with the Bolts facing yet another must-win contest to extend the series and force a Game 7. After drowning in offense for the better part of the playoffs, the Avs are finding themselves in shallower waters over the past few games. Can they find a way to close out the series with limited scoring on the road?

Colorado Avalanche vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Odds, Total

Moneyline: Avalanche -115 | Lightning -105

Spread: Avalanche -1.5 (+220) | Lightning +1.5 (-278)

Total: 6 Over +105 | Under -125

Colorado Avalanche vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Analysis

The Bolts have tightened up their defensive structure, which has negatively impacted the Avalanche’s scoring over the past few games. Colorado has been stymied, scoring seven goals, with only four coming at five-on-five. That decrease in output correlates with fewer high-danger chances, with the Avs held to below-average opportunities in all three outings. With the series back at the Amalie Arena, that should allow the Lightning to lean into their line matching and defensive shell to extend Colorado’s scoring woes.

Irrespective of venue, the Bolts have prioritized defense this postseason, but they’ve been particularly resolute at home. Through ten games, Tampa Bay is limiting their opponents to an average of 23.8 scoring and 7.4 high-danger chances per game. Consequently, Andrei Vasilevskiy has the best home splits of his career, stopping 94.4% of shots and helping his team to an 8-2 record. The reigning Conn Smythe winner’s playoff acumen is on full display, posting a 93.8% save percentage over his past three starts.

Backed into a corner, Tampa is doing some of their best work over the last couple of games, out-chancing the Avs in high-danger chances at five-on-five. The reigning champs have two notable advantages that aren’t reflected in the betting odds. First, they have been impenetrable at home, with the best teams in the league unable to create offense. Second, Vasilevskiy has been a stalwart, acting as a hermetic last-line of defense. On that basis, we like the Bolts to force a Game 7, backing them as home underdogs.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Predictions

The Pick: Lightning moneyline -105