Avalanche vs. Lightning Stanley Cup Game 6 Betting Guide
Grant White
The Tampa Bay Lightning salvaged their quest for a third straight Stanley Cup with a win over the Colorado Avalanche in Game 5. Now, the series shifts back to Central Florida, with the Bolts facing yet another must-win contest to extend the series and force a Game 7. After drowning in offense for the better part of the playoffs, the Avs are finding themselves in shallower waters over the past few games. Can they find a way to close out the series with limited scoring on the road?
Colorado Avalanche vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Odds, Total
Colorado Avalanche vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Analysis
The Bolts have tightened up their defensive structure, which has negatively impacted the Avalanche’s scoring over the past few games. Colorado has been stymied, scoring seven goals, with only four coming at five-on-five. That decrease in output correlates with fewer high-danger chances, with the Avs held to below-average opportunities in all three outings. With the series back at the Amalie Arena, that should allow the Lightning to lean into their line matching and defensive shell to extend Colorado’s scoring woes.
Irrespective of venue, the Bolts have prioritized defense this postseason, but they’ve been particularly resolute at home. Through ten games, Tampa Bay is limiting their opponents to an average of 23.8 scoring and 7.4 high-danger chances per game. Consequently, Andrei Vasilevskiy has the best home splits of his career, stopping 94.4% of shots and helping his team to an 8-2 record. The reigning Conn Smythe winner’s playoff acumen is on full display, posting a 93.8% save percentage over his past three starts.
Backed into a corner, Tampa is doing some of their best work over the last couple of games, out-chancing the Avs in high-danger chances at five-on-five. The reigning champs have two notable advantages that aren’t reflected in the betting odds. First, they have been impenetrable at home, with the best teams in the league unable to create offense. Second, Vasilevskiy has been a stalwart, acting as a hermetic last-line of defense. On that basis, we like the Bolts to force a Game 7, backing them as home underdogs.
Colorado Avalanche vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Predictions
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.