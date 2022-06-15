Avalanche Will Start Darcy Kuemper Game 1 vs. Lightning

The Colorado Avalanche will have their starting goaltender back in the crease for the first time in over two weeks. According to Avalanche beat writer Peter Baugh of The Athletic, Darcy Kuemper is in line to get the start against the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 tonight.

Darcy Kuemper is in the net usually used by starters. I’d expect him to start Game 1 of the #StanleyCup. — Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) June 15, 2022

Kuemper had to leave Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals series versus the Edmonton Oilers due to an upper-body injury and has not seen game action since. The former Arizona Coyote has been up and down in these playoffs even when healthy. Kuemper has gone 6-2 with a 2.65 GAA but holds an underwhelming .897 save percentage.

Backup Pavel Francouz was excellent in relief of Kuemper in Colorado’s series sweep of the Oilers. He pitched a 4-0 shutout in Game 2 and made 57 combined saves in the following two contests. If Kuemper falters, don’t be surprised if Francouz is called upon once again.

