Avalanche's Nazem Kadri a Game-Time Decision for Game 1

The Athletic’s Peter Baugh reports that Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri will be a game-time decision for Game 1 against the Nashville Predators.

Nazem Kadri, coming off illness, is a game-time decision. He went through morning skate today. #Avs — Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) May 3, 2022

Kadri has been dealing with a non-COVID-related illness but did play in Colorado’s final regular-season game against the Minnesota Wild on April 29. He also participated in Tuesday’s morning skate.

This news comes a day after head coach Jared Bednar confirmed that Gabriel Landeskog is good to go for the Avalanche’s series opener. Landeskog is supposed to return on the second line with Kadri and Artturi Lehkonen, but if Kadri is out, that will shake up those plans.

In the 2021-22 season, Kadri had a career-high in points with 28 goals and 59 assists in 71 games, 26 points more than his next highest single-season point total.

The Avalanche are the favorites to win the Stanley Cup, finishing first in the West with a 56-19-7 record.

