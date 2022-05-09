Avs' Darcy Kuemper Might Sit Out Monday's Game 4

Kuemper took a stick to the face from Preds’ forward Ryan Johansen in Game 3. Johansen’s stick was able to slip through Kuemper’s mask, but the Avs’ goalie avoided serious injury to his eye. Pavel Francouz took over after Kuemper left the game and backstopped the Avs to a 7-3 win.
Kuemper’s eye was swollen shut when he went to the dressing room. Avs’ head coach Jared Bednar said, “I’ve never seen it before; when you see a player going out holding their eye, you’re always worried about it regardless of what team they’re on. So luckily, he’s doing good, and he doesn’t have any complications except for the swelling.”
Kuemper has a .934 SV% and a 1.63 GAA through three playoff games this postseason.
Colorado is up 3-0 in the best-of-seven series against the Predators and could close it out tonight. The big lead in the set could give the Avs the luxury of giving their number one goalie some extra time to get back to 100 percent.
Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Avalanche are -255 on the moneyline against Nashville for Game 4.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.