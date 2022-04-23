Avs' forward Mikko Rantanen Will Miss Second Straight Game

Overview

The Colorado Avalanche’s President Trophy aspirations have taken a hit, with the team dropping two straight decisions heading into Friday night’s battle against the Edmonton Oilers.

They’ll have to try and get things back on the winning track without one of their top forwards, as Mikko Rantanen will miss his second straight game with a non-COVID-related illness.

Mikko Rantanen will miss tonight’s game. He’s still sick with a non-COVID-19 illness. — Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) April 22, 2022

Rantanen leads the team with 36 goals and 91 points through 73 games. His absence leaves a hole on the top line, forcing the Avs to juggle their combinations.

Nathan MacKinnon skated with Artturi Lehkonen and Valeri Nichushkin on the first line last time out against the Seattle Kraken. We should expect a similar configuration when the Avs take to the ice against the Oilers.

These teams meet for the second time in two weeks, with the Oilers looking to avenge the shootout loss from April 9. FanDuel Sportsbook has the Avs priced as +104 underdogs, with the total set at 6.5.