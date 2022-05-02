Avs' Gabriel Landeskog Ready for Game 1 Against the Preds

Landeskog had knee surgery in mid-March and the last game he played was on March 10. This season, Landeskog had 30 goals and 29 assists in 51 games, one of five Avalanche players scoring above a point a game.
Colorado is almost fully healthy heading into their first-round series, and Bednar said, “Everybody could be an option. [Ryan] Murray is getting really close. He’s the only one that still is not cleared. Then we’ll see what happens with Naz and see how quickly he can get over this.”
Kadri is currently fighting a non-COVID illness but is expected to be ready for Tuesday.
Colorado finished first in the West and was fourth in NHL scoring, averaging 3.76 goals per game.
Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Colorado Avalanche are -315 against the Nashville Predators for Game 1 on Tuesday.
