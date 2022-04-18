Avs' Nazem Kadri Not Available Monday Against Capitals

Overview

The Athletic’s Peter Baugh reports that the Colorado Avalanche will still be without Nazem Kadri for Monday’s game against the Washington Capitals.

Kadri is not playing tonight but getting closer. Helm is in for Cogliano. MacDermid in for Toews, who won't make the upcoming road trip. Jack Johnson is still in for Erik Johnson. None of Toews, Cogliano or E. Johnson's injuries are reason for concern, Bednar said. — Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) April 18, 2022

Kadri took part in practice with a regular jersey instead of a non-contact jersey but isn’t ready to return to game action. He’s been sidelined with an upper-body injury since March 31. Kadri has enjoyed a career-best season, scoring 26 goals and 57 assists. His 83 points are already 22 points better than his previous career-high.

Kadri has missed the past seven games but is said to be targeting a return this week. Devon Toews, Andrew Cogliano, and Erik Johnson are also out due to injury, but they seem minor.

The Avalanche have clinched the top spot in the Western Conference and have won nine games in a row. It speaks to their depth that so many key players can be out with injury, and yet they’re still favored over the Capitals.

