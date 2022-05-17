Barkov, Bergeron & Lindholm Announced as Selke Finalists

Lindholm had the second-best plus/minus amongst forwards at +61, led the Calgary Flames in blocked shots with 52, and was tied for first in takeaways with 55. Lindholm was fifth in the NHL in face-off wins with 842. This nomination is the first time he’s been named a finalist for an NHL Award and represents the first time in 20 years a Flames player has been a finalist for the Selke. If he wins, Lindholm would be the first player in franchise history to take home the Selke.
Bergeron is a Selke finalist for the 11th straight season, the longest streak by any player to be voted for an NHL Award. He led the league in face-off wins with 991 and had the best face-off win percentage at 61.9. Bergeron was third on the Boston Bruins in scoring with 25 goals and 65 points in 73 games. His four Selke wins are tied for the most in NHL history with Bob Gainey.
Barkov was fourth amongst forwards with a plus/minus of +36. He was second on the Florida Panthers with 88 points, second in points per game at 1.31, led the team in face-off wins, and had a career-best 57 percent win percentage. Barkov is the reigning Selke winner and is looking to be the first repeat winner since Bergeron in 2012-14 and 2014-15.
