Beniers Breaking Out as Calder Favorite for Kraken

Multiple rookies are impacting the NHL this season, but one stands out, Matty Beniers of the Seattle Kraken. Let’s look at his odds and the betting insights for the Calder Memorial Trophy, given to the league’s top rookie.

Calder Trophy Betting Insights @ BetMGM

Highest Ticket% : Matty Beniers 30.0%

: Matty Beniers 30.0% Highest Handle% : Matty Beniers 71.2%

: Matty Beniers 71.2% Biggest Liabilities : Matty Beniers

: Matty Beniers Odds Leader: Matty Beniers -155

The inaugural first-draft pick of the Seattle Kraken, Matty Beniers, is proving why he was such a highly touted prospect. The former University of Michigan forward has already tallied 36 points in 46 games, which has him with a near double-digit point lead on the next highest-scoring rookie.

With the success that Beniers has already found for a Kraken team on the rise, he’s been generating substantial interest in the Calder trophy betting market. Beniers is the betting favorite to win the award at -155, with his odds surging since he opened at +400 and was sitting at +150 last week.

The Kraken forward has seen the highest ticket and handle percentages backing him. Beniers has tallied 30% of tickets, nearly double that of his nearest competitor, in addition to a whopping 71.2% of the handle. With a handle over double the tickets, some sizable bets have been heading toward Beniers to win the Calder.

After Beniers, Logan Thompson, a goalie for the Vegas Golden Knights, has garnered the most interest but is still far from what the Kraken forward is generating. Thompson has an impressive 19-12 record, paired with a solid .912 save percentage, a valuable piece to the Golden Knights.

The Vegas netminder has seen the second-highest ticket percentage and third-highest handle percentage. Thompson has compiled 16.1% of tickets for 7.1% of the handle, which indicates smaller bets coming in on the Golden Knights goalie.

With the significant interest that Beniers has drawn, the rookie forward is also listed as the book’s biggest liability.