Best Game Props for Friday's Stanley Cup Playoffs

After getting thoroughly outplayed in the first round of the playoffs, the Rangers appeared to right the ship in Game 1 against the Canes. New York ended the contest with a 51.3% expected goals-for rating, which was just the second time in eight games that the Rangers outplayed their opponent at five-on-five. Still, it wasn’t enough to secure the win, as New York managed just one goal despite a flurry of opportunities. We’re expecting them to have some puck luck in Game 2.

The Broadway Blueshirts attempted 12 high-danger and 25 scoring chances at five-on-five, above their postseason averages of 8.3 and 24.4. Though that didn’t lead to increased scoring on Wednesday night, the Rangers have shown that they are better than the 3.6% shooting percentage they established in the series opener.

We’re also anticipating a letdown from Hurricanes netminder Antti Raanta. His 96.4% save percentage in Game 1 elevated his postseason average to 92.7%, above his season average of 91.2%. Raanta could see his rating slide over the coming games.

With that in mind, we’re taking a stance on the Rangers as the first team to reach three goals in Game 2, backing them as +210 underdogs.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Calgary Flames – Time of First Goal 9:00-60:00 (+100)