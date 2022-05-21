Colorado Avalanche at St. Louis Blues Best Game Props
Grant White
Saturday’s NHL slate foreshadows the inevitable, as we are down to one lonesome game. The in-state rival Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers were afforded an off-day, meaning that the Colorado Avalanche vs. St. Louis Blues is the only contest on the docket. Nevertheless, we have identified our favorite game props for the Western Conference Semifinal, as the Blues look to stake themselves to a series lead against the Avs.
Colorado Avalanche vs. St. Louis Blues – Most Goals, First Period +260
We’ve become accustomed to quick starts in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Although there hasn’t been excessive scoring, the Blues and Avs have come out flying in the first two games of the series. Eight of their combined 12 high-danger chances at five-on-five came in the first period of Game 2; however, both teams were held off the scoreboard. We’re anticipating a similar start, albeit with more goals, as the Blues maximize their home-ice advantage on Saturday night.
On Thursday, St. Louis managed nine total high-danger chances, with six coming in the first stanza. That’s been the case more often than not this postseason, with the Blues pouring things on the first and then tightening things up defensively to limit their opponents’ chances.
The Avs have been prone to hot starts, as well. The first 20 has been the highest-scoring period in two of the Avs’ six games, recording two or more goals in the opening frame in all but two of those contests.
Both teams will be looking for a quick start in Game 3. The Avalanche will be looking to shake off their poor effort from Thursday night, while the Blues will stick to their playoff MO and stake themselves to an early lead, squashing any chance of an avalanche of momentum for the visitors. At +260, it’s worth an investment that the first period is the highest scoring.
Colorado Avalanche vs. St. Louis Blues – Both Teams to Score in the First Period +150
If you’re looking for a correlated, plus-money approach that could potentially work as a hedging option, it’s worth dipping into both teams to score in the first period at +150.
As noted, a quick start is anticipated on Saturday night, with amplified offensive analytics. Improved production metrics will lead to increased scoring, and with neither team willing to find themselves in a hole, we should see a responsive effort after a goal.
It’s also worth noting that we’ve seen both teams find the back of the net in the first, in three of the Avs’ six postseason games, including both contests they played on the road. The Blues have been less reliable, although we have seen both teams tally in the opening period in two of their past five.
We’re betting both teams find the back of the net early in Game 3.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.