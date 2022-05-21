We’ve become accustomed to quick starts in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Although there hasn’t been excessive scoring, the Blues and Avs have come out flying in the first two games of the series. Eight of their combined 12 high-danger chances at five-on-five came in the first period of Game 2; however, both teams were held off the scoreboard. We’re anticipating a similar start, albeit with more goals, as the Blues maximize their home-ice advantage on Saturday night.

On Thursday, St. Louis managed nine total high-danger chances, with six coming in the first stanza. That’s been the case more often than not this postseason, with the Blues pouring things on the first and then tightening things up defensively to limit their opponents’ chances.

The Avs have been prone to hot starts, as well. The first 20 has been the highest-scoring period in two of the Avs’ six games, recording two or more goals in the opening frame in all but two of those contests.

Both teams will be looking for a quick start in Game 3. The Avalanche will be looking to shake off their poor effort from Thursday night, while the Blues will stick to their playoff MO and stake themselves to an early lead, squashing any chance of an avalanche of momentum for the visitors. At +260, it’s worth an investment that the first period is the highest scoring.

Colorado Avalanche vs. St. Louis Blues – Both Teams to Score in the First Period +150