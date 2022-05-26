Best Game Props For Thursday's Stanley Cup Playoffs
Grant White
The playoff field could be down another team after Thursday’s action conclude, as the Edmonton Oilers have the Calgary Flames on the ropes, leading their Western Conference Semifinal three games to one. They have a chance to send the Flames packing before resting up for the conference final. There’s no such finality to the only remaining Eastern Conference matchup, as the Carolina Hurricanes and New York Rangers are tied two games apiece, meaning we get at least one game on Saturday.
Before we get there, we’re breaking down a couple of our favorite game props for the Game 5s.
New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes: First Team to Three Goals, Hurricanes +115
Goals have been scarce for the Hurricanes through the first four games of the series. Carolina has recorded just six goals, failing to score more than two in a contest. Still, there’s a disconnect between their production and output metrics, implying they are due for a breakout performance.
The Rangers don’t have the antidote for the Hurricanes’ attack, as Carolina has attempted 11 or more high-danger chances at five-on-five in three of the four contests, averaging 12 per game. Those metrics sparkle even brighter across all strengths, with the Canes averaging 14.3 high-danger and 34.5 scoring opportunities per game.
Increased production hasn’t resulted in more scoring, with the Canes’ shooting percentage taking a big hit in the second round. Carolina is scoring on just 4.9% of chances, well below their regular-season average of 9.9%. The Metropolitan Division winners are due for some puck luck and we’re expecting that to come in Game 5 against the Rangers.
After recording 15 goals through their first three home playoff games, the Hurricanes have gone on to record just seven over their last three. We’re anticipating more of the former on Thursday night.
Edmonton Oilers vs. Calgary Flames: No Team to Reach Three Goals +475
If the Flames took one lesson from the first four games of the series, I hope it’s not to play a run and gun style with the Oilers. Calgary has allowed 20 goals over their past four games with the Oilers, which is a substantial deviation from their usual stout defensive efforts. Look for them to revert to their defensive shell as they look to salvage Game 5 on home ice.
As bad as the Flames have looked at times throughout this series, they’ve done well to limit the Oilers’ chances at five-on-five. Connor McDavid and company have been limited to nine or fewer high-danger opportunities in all but one of these contests. However, poor efforts from Jacob Markstrom have done little to prevent Edmonton’s scoring. Back on home ice, with their backs against the wall, we should expect a solid performance from Markstrom and the Flames.
Calgary made headway by limiting McDavid in their most recent outing. The two-time MVP didn’t have the typical free reign he enjoyed early in this series, and that should continue at the Scotiabank Saddledome, where the Flames benefit from last change. They can deploy their preferred checking options against McDavid, keeping the playoff’s leading scorer at bay.
If the Flames play their brand of hockey, offense will be at a premium on Thursday night. We’re rolling the dice on neither team getting to three goals in this one.
