Best Game Props For Thursday's Stanley Cup Playoffs

Goals have been scarce for the Hurricanes through the first four games of the series. Carolina has recorded just six goals, failing to score more than two in a contest. Still, there’s a disconnect between their production and output metrics, implying they are due for a breakout performance.

The Rangers don’t have the antidote for the Hurricanes’ attack, as Carolina has attempted 11 or more high-danger chances at five-on-five in three of the four contests, averaging 12 per game. Those metrics sparkle even brighter across all strengths, with the Canes averaging 14.3 high-danger and 34.5 scoring opportunities per game.

Increased production hasn’t resulted in more scoring, with the Canes’ shooting percentage taking a big hit in the second round. Carolina is scoring on just 4.9% of chances, well below their regular-season average of 9.9%. The Metropolitan Division winners are due for some puck luck and we’re expecting that to come in Game 5 against the Rangers.

After recording 15 goals through their first three home playoff games, the Hurricanes have gone on to record just seven over their last three. We’re anticipating more of the former on Thursday night.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Calgary Flames: No Team to Reach Three Goals +475