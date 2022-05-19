Best Game Props for Thursday's Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Panthers opened the scoring in Game 1 against the Lightning, with Anthony Duclair finding the back of the net with just under six minutes to go in the first. Tampa responded with goals in the second and third periods, meaning neither team scored in the same stanza. We’re expecting that to change on Thursday night.

Florida can ill-afford to go down 2-0 in the series before heading to Tampa for the Bolts to reap the benefits of playing on home ice. That should lead to an enthusiastic start in Game 2, akin to what we saw from them in the series-opener. The Panthers dominated the opening 20 minutes, out-chancing the Lightning 10-3 in scoring opportunities and 5-1 in high-danger chances. That was fruitful on Tuesday night, and we’re expecting a similar result on Thursday.

What the Lightning have done better than most this season is respond following a goal. However, it took some time in Game 1, with the Bolts tying things up over 20 minutes later. They’ve been effective at killing momentum early after an opponent’s goal. So far this postseason, Tampa has recorded five goals within five minutes of allowing a goal.

If the Panthers score early, the Lightning will respond accordingly. That should lead to goals from both teams in the first period in Game 2.

St. Louis Blues vs. Colorado Avalanche – Time of First Goal 0:01-8:59 (-150)