Best Game Props for Thursday's Stanley Cup Playoffs
Grant White
If Tuesday night’s action is a sign of things to come this postseason, then just hook it to my veins. Puck dropped on the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, with the Colorado Avalanche and Tampa Bay Lightning taking decisive victories over the St. Louis Blues and Florida Panthers, respectively. The Avs dominated from the outset, needing a seeing-eye shot in overtime to clinch victory. Tampa bottled up the Panthers’ offense, using three third-period goals to secure a 4-1 win.
All four teams are back in action Thursday night and we’re highlighting some of our favorite game props for the action.
Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Florida Panthers – Both Teams to Score in the First Period (+138)
The Panthers opened the scoring in Game 1 against the Lightning, with Anthony Duclair finding the back of the net with just under six minutes to go in the first. Tampa responded with goals in the second and third periods, meaning neither team scored in the same stanza. We’re expecting that to change on Thursday night.
Florida can ill-afford to go down 2-0 in the series before heading to Tampa for the Bolts to reap the benefits of playing on home ice. That should lead to an enthusiastic start in Game 2, akin to what we saw from them in the series-opener. The Panthers dominated the opening 20 minutes, out-chancing the Lightning 10-3 in scoring opportunities and 5-1 in high-danger chances. That was fruitful on Tuesday night, and we’re expecting a similar result on Thursday.
What the Lightning have done better than most this season is respond following a goal. However, it took some time in Game 1, with the Bolts tying things up over 20 minutes later. They’ve been effective at killing momentum early after an opponent’s goal. So far this postseason, Tampa has recorded five goals within five minutes of allowing a goal.
If the Panthers score early, the Lightning will respond accordingly. That should lead to goals from both teams in the first period in Game 2.
St. Louis Blues vs. Colorado Avalanche – Time of First Goal 0:01-8:59 (-150)
Offense was a priority for the Avalanche in Game 1 and we’re expecting no difference in Game 2. Colorado was relentless on Tuesday night, delivering 54 shots on target, including 43 scoring and 18 high-danger chances. They didn’t breakthrough until the second period, but we’re anticipating a quicker start in Thursday night’s follow-up.
Even though the Avs didn’t record a goal until the second period, we did see a goal within the first nine minutes of Game 1. Ryan O’Reilly capitalized on a turnover below the hash marks and sneaked one past Darcy Kuemper in tight, as he staked the Blues to a 1-0 lead early.
First goals have been a specialty of the Blues over their recent sample, with St. Louis cashing the first one in four straight games. Early scoring has been an even more pertinent trend, with goals recorded in the first nine minutes of action in five of the Blues’ seven playoff games.
That trend resonates with the Avalanche, who have seen goals in the first half of the period in four of their five contests. The latest first goal in Colorado’s games came at the 10:45 mark of the first period in Game 3 against the Minnesota Wild.
The betting price reflects the likelihood of an early goal in Game 2 and we’re not betting against such a prominent trend.
