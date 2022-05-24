Best Game Props for Tuesday's Stanley Cup Playoffs

Offense is flowing naturally in the Battle of Alberta, with a cumulative 28 goals through the first three games of the series. Of course, 15 came in Game 1; still, the Oilers have recorded at least three goals in all three contests, and the Flames have three or more in all but one. The more pronounced trend we’re seeing is scoring in the second period.

The second stanza has been the highest-scoring period in all three matchups, with a minimum of three goals per period. Moreover, 14 of the 28 goals have come in the second, representing half of the goals this series and an average of 4.7 per game.

The first and third periods have been played more conservatively in this Western Conference Semifinal, with the offensive taps opening up in the second. At +165, we’re betting that trend continues in Game 4, with one of the teams creating space from their opponent before tightening things up in the third.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers: Both Teams to Score in the First Period +165