Best Game Props for Tuesday's Stanley Cup Playoffs
Grant White
Game 4s can be a turning point in a series. In most cases, a team either draws level at two games apiece or forces their opponent into a 3-1 series deficit. That’s the case with both games on Tuesday, as the Edmonton Oilers and Carolina Hurricanes look to put the Calgary Flames and New York Rangers in a chokehold. Albeit, circumstances differ as the Oilers have the benefit of home ice whereas the Canes have to get things done on the road.
In either case, we’ve got game props worth considering ahead of Tuesday night’s action.
Calgary Flames vs. Edmonton Oilers: Most Goals Scored in the Second Period +165
Offense is flowing naturally in the Battle of Alberta, with a cumulative 28 goals through the first three games of the series. Of course, 15 came in Game 1; still, the Oilers have recorded at least three goals in all three contests, and the Flames have three or more in all but one. The more pronounced trend we’re seeing is scoring in the second period.
The second stanza has been the highest-scoring period in all three matchups, with a minimum of three goals per period. Moreover, 14 of the 28 goals have come in the second, representing half of the goals this series and an average of 4.7 per game.
The first and third periods have been played more conservatively in this Western Conference Semifinal, with the offensive taps opening up in the second. At +165, we’re betting that trend continues in Game 4, with one of the teams creating space from their opponent before tightening things up in the third.
Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers: Both Teams to Score in the First Period +165
The Rangers and Hurricanes have prioritized coming out of the gates hot in their Eastern Conference Semifinal, with the bulk of their offense coming in the first period. Although scoring has been limited throughout the series, we like both teams to get on the board early in Game 4.
The opening frame has been the most productive period in two of the three games in this series. New York and Carolina have combined for ten or more high-danger chances at five-on-five in Games 1 and 3. To conceptualize, there have been a combined 61 quality opportunities so far in this series, meaning 39.6% of the most high-probability scoring opportunities have come in the first period.
Playing with the lead is the goal in the postseason and it’s clear that both teams are working hard to get out in front of their opponent. The Hurricanes were buzzing on Sunday night, attempting six high-danger and ten scoring chances among their 14 shots at five-on-five.
Carolina’s game plan–get out early–isn’t going to change, forcing the Rangers to try and crack their defensive shell. However, the Broadway Blueshirts have shown all season that they can score with the best of them and we’re anticipating a quick response if the Canes do breakout early.
Output hasn’t matched production this series and we’re expecting some correction on Tuesday night. Backing both teams to score in the first is our favorite play at Madison Square Garden.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.