Best Game Props for Wednesday's Stanley Cup Playoffs

Early scoring has been a theme in this Central Division battle, with one team scoring within the first 8:59 in three of the four games. We like that trend to continue in Game 5, as both teams will be coming out, looking to build momentum.

The production metrics support that early scoring is a priority. The Avalanche and Blues combined for 16 scoring and six high-danger chances in the opening period on Monday, representing 41% and 50% of the opportunities in Game 4. That was the third straight game in which most of the chances came in the first period, highlighting the quick start these teams get out to.

We also can’t look past Ville Husso’s struggles between the pipes this postseason. Through five appearances, Husso is stopping just 89.1% of shots and allowing a 3.38 goals-against average. He’s been incapable of slowing down the Avs, allowing nine goals through his first two appearances of the series, stopping just 84.7% of shots.

The Blues’ best chance of competing in this series was stealing the win on home ice on Monday night. We’re anticipating a hot start from the Avs as they look to close things out on home ice.

St. Louis Blues vs. Colorado Avalanche: Both Teams to Score in the First Period +160