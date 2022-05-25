Best Game Props for Wednesday's Stanley Cup Playoffs
Grant White
And just like that, we are down to three Conference Semifinal matchups. The Tampa Bay Lightning swept the President Trophy-winning Florida Panthers out of the Stanley Cup playoffs, securing their berth in the Conference Finals for the third straight year. That leaves us with only one game on Wednesday night, as the Colorado Avalanche look to close out their Western Conference series against the St. Louis Blues. The Blues couldn’t overcome the loss of Jordan Binnington, meaning this one could be over sooner rather than later.
These props stand out as plays worth making on Wednesday night.
St. Louis Blues vs. Colorado Avalanche: Time of First Goal 0:01-8:59 -150
Early scoring has been a theme in this Central Division battle, with one team scoring within the first 8:59 in three of the four games. We like that trend to continue in Game 5, as both teams will be coming out, looking to build momentum.
The production metrics support that early scoring is a priority. The Avalanche and Blues combined for 16 scoring and six high-danger chances in the opening period on Monday, representing 41% and 50% of the opportunities in Game 4. That was the third straight game in which most of the chances came in the first period, highlighting the quick start these teams get out to.
We also can’t look past Ville Husso’s struggles between the pipes this postseason. Through five appearances, Husso is stopping just 89.1% of shots and allowing a 3.38 goals-against average. He’s been incapable of slowing down the Avs, allowing nine goals through his first two appearances of the series, stopping just 84.7% of shots.
The Blues’ best chance of competing in this series was stealing the win on home ice on Monday night. We’re anticipating a hot start from the Avs as they look to close things out on home ice.
St. Louis Blues vs. Colorado Avalanche: Both Teams to Score in the First Period +160
It’s not a foregone conclusion that the Avalanche are the first team to score, but we’re expecting a quick response from whoever does.
St. Louis shot themselves in the foot in Game 4, playing undisciplined in the second period and allowing the Avalanche to stake themselves to a 4-1 lead. A more composed start in Wednesday night’s matchup should be expected from the former Stanley Cup-winning team.
The Blues have scored first in all four games this series but have been unable to maintain those leads. Colorado won’t want to allow the Blues to build a lead and lean into their defensive structure. Similarly, St. Louis cannot afford to let the Avs build a multi-goal lead in their friendly confines. In either case, we’re expecting a more aggressive attack from either team when they find themselves in a hole.
As noted, offense is amplified in the first, but that hasn’t resulted in scoring from both teams early this series. That should change in Game 5, as an early goal should precipitate a quick response, with the Avs and Blues each playing with increased desperation while trailing. We’re betting the scoring comes early and often on Wednesday.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.