Betting Insights: McDavid Looking to Add Rocket Richard to Trophy Case

Connor McDavid has continued to be the face of the NHL, but he’s looking to do something he has yet to do in his career, lead the NHL in goals. It’s clear entering the season, McDavid had his mind set on adding more to his already elite game, and he’s continued to demonstrate that there’s not much he can’t do.

Maurice “Rocket” Richard Insights @ BetMGM

Highest Ticket%: Connor McDavid 23.9%

Highest Handle%: Connor McDavid 31.5%

Biggest Liabilities: Connor McDavid

Odds Leader: Connor McDavid +135

McDavid Continues to Grow Already Elite Game

It’s hard to imagine where the Edmonton Oilers franchise would be without McDavid in the fold. The superstar talent has already won four Art Ross trophies for leading the league in points, but he’s on pace to add new hardware as the end of December nears.

McDavid currently leads the NHL in goals, and there have been questions about whether he’d ever add that facet to his game with how sensational his playmaking skills are. Training in the offseason with Auston Matthews, the winner of the Rocket Richard trophy over the past two years, certainly doesn’t hurt.

With McDavid leading the league in goals, he’s also the favorite to capture the award at +135. Entering the season, McDavid owned the fifth-shortest odds at +1200. This signifies that other stars specializing in goal scoring had better odds, which has kept this generational talent from drawing interest in the betting market. The 2015 first-overall pick has generated the highest ticket and handle percentages.

McDavid’s 23.9% of tickets are nearly double the number of the second-highest ticket owner, Tage Thompson of the Buffalo Sabres, who sits with 12.8% of tickets. McDavid has separated himself from the pack with the money he’s seen flow in his direction, tallying 31.5% of the handle. This indicates that there have also been some sizable wagers placed on the two-time Hart trophy winner, who’s currently on pace for a career-high in goals.

With the interest McDavid has seen and the soaring price in his odds, the Oilers center is also the book’s biggest liability for the award.