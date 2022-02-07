Blackhawks Interview Peter Chiarelli for General Manager Position

The Chicago Blackhawks have fallen on hard times, and they’ll be turning to an executive from within the Central Division as they look to rebuild for the future. The Hawks official Twitter account confirmed that the team interviewed Peter Chiarelli for their vacant General Manager position. Chiarelli is currently the Vice-President of Hockey Operations with the St. Louis Blues.

Today, we interviewed Peter Chiarelli for our GM position. More updates to come as future interviews are completed.https://t.co/ZQxzpu5p98 — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) February 7, 2022

Chiarelli has spent time as a General Manager, helping the Boston Bruins to a Stanley Cup in 2011. Chia was let go in April 2015 but was unemployed for less than ten days before the Edmonton Oilers hired him. He lasted three and a half seasons with the team, making just one postseason appearance, before being fired.

As mentioned in the Tweet, the Blackhawks continue to interview candidates as they look for the right person to fill the job.

The Hawks aren't mathematically eliminated from the postseason, but the rest of their season appears nothing more than a formality. Chicago is second last in the Central Division and 13 points out of a wild card berth.