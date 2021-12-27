Blackhawks, Jets, Stars, and Avalanche pushed as NHL postpones an additional 3 games this week

December 29 will now have four games postponed, with Chicago vs. Winnipeg and Dallas vs. Colorado joining Boston vs. Ottawa and Pittsburgh vs. Toronto.
The NHL also postponed the December 31 game between Colorado and Dallas. Earlier in the day, the NHL pushed Columbus-Chicago from December 28, while the two previous games were initially scheduled for the 29th.
The league originally postponed games until after the Christmas break, meaning that play could have resumed after Sunday. However, they decided to push that timeline back an additional day to test and get results back from the players. The league will also allow for the temporary formation of taxi squads to combat the ongoing COVID pandemic.
Due to the contagiousness of the Omicron variant, the NHL previously decided not to send its players to the Olympics. Instead, the NHL will use the Olympic break to make up any games missed due to the postponements.
When these NHL games do get underway, you can find all the latest odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.
