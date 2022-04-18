Blue Jackets Forward Patrik Laine Out vs. Ducks

The Columbus Blue Jackets continue their three-game California road trip on Sunday against the Anaheim Ducks. They are doing so with a little less firepower as top scorer Patrik Laine was ruled out of the contest with an upper-body injury.
INJURY UPDATE: #CBJ forward Patrik Laine will miss tonight’s game in Anaheim with an upper body injury (day-to-day).
Laine has been running hot, putting up four points over his past three games, even though he was held pointless last night against the Los Angeles Kings. The Finnish forward drives the Jackets’ offense, attempting three or more shots in five straight games, averaging 4.0 shots per game over that span while playing on the Jackets’ top line.
The Blue Jackets shuffled their lines for tonight’s contest. Gustav Nyquist took pre-game line rushes next to Jakub Voracek and Cole Sillinger. Jack Roslovic, Oliver Bjorkstrand, and Kent Johnson were skating on the second line.
The line closed with the Blue Jackets priced as +140 underdogs. Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook for a live line on the contest.
