01:12 PM, November 16, 2022

Blue Jackets G Elvis Merzlikins Leaves Tuesday's Game Early

George Kurtz George Kurtz

Elvis Merzlikins left the game early on Tuesday due to an injury, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets’ official website reports.

Merzlikins had to leave the game due to what looks like a lower-body injury. Merzlikins suffered the injury after allowing a goal and couldn’t put any weight on the leg as he left the ice. Joonas Korpisalo replaced Merzlikins during the game and will start in his place should he miss additional time.

There were high hopes for the Blue Jackets this season, especially after they signed Johnny Gaudreau. However, they are 5-9-1 and in last place in the Metropolitan Division. In addition to possibly losing Merzlikins, they have also lost Patrik Laine for the next 3-4 weeks with an ankle injury and Zach Werenski for the season with a shoulder injury.

