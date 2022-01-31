Blue Jackets’ Merzlikins Back in Goal Monday vs. Panthers

According to Columbus Blue Jackets reporter Jeff Svoboda, goaltender Elvis Merzlikins will get the start for Monday’s matchup against the Florida Panthers.

#CBJ will put Gabriel Carlsson into the lineup tonight vs. Florida with Jake Bean (lower body) out. Elvis Merzlikins also gets the start against the Panthers at Nationwide. — Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) January 31, 2022

Merzlikins allowed six goals on a whopping 62 shots in Columbus’ 6-0 loss to the Calgary Flames last Wednesday. It was the most shots fired in regulation since the Chicago Blackhawks in March of 1989. Since then, the Jackets have won two straight, with backup netminder Joonas Korpisalo in goal for both victories.

It’s been a disappointing season for Merzlikins, who enters Monday’s contest with career-worst numbers in both goals against (3.18) and save percentage (.911).

Things do not get much easier tonight as the Blue Jackets square off with one of the NHL’s elite clubs in the Panthers. Florida sits tied with the Colorado Avalanche for the lead-league in points while ranking first in goals for with 184. This does not bode well for a Columbus squad that’s allowed the sixth-most goals this season with 151.

Despite his cheap price tag of $7,300 on FanDuel, the matchup, coinciding with some shaky play, renders Merzlikins a risky DFS option, albeit low-owned.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Blue Jackets +260 on the moneyline.