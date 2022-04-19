Blue Jackets' Patrik Laine & Zach Werenski Out on Tuesday

Overview

The Columbus Dispatch’s Brian Hedger reports that the Columbus Blue Jackets will be without Patrik Laine and Zach Werenski on Tuesday.

No Werenski or Laine tonight. Bayreuther goes in for Werenski. #CBJ #SJSharks — Brian Hedger (@BrianHedger) April 19, 2022

Werenski is dealing with an upper-body injury he suffered in Columbus’ 6-4 loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday. Meanwhile, Laine last played on April 16 in the Blue Jackets’ 2-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings. Essentially, Columbus is doing two things right now, losing games and losing star players.

Laine leads the Blue Jackets in scoring with 26 goals and 30 assists, while Werenski is their top offensive defenseman with 11 goals and 36 assists. Columbus is currently in tenth with a 35-35-6 record but has already been mathematically eliminated from the playoffs. With no postseason spot up for grabs in the East, it doesn’t make sense for the Blue Jackets to take any unnecessary risks with their best players.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Columbus Blue Jackets are +114 against the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday.