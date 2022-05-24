Blues' David Perron Fined $5,000 for Cross-Checking

During Monday’s Game 4, Nazem Kadri shoved Perron, leading Pavel Buchnevich to knock Kadri to the ground from behind. Perron then cross-checked Kadri and jumped on top of the Avs’ forward. The $5,000 fine is the maximum allowed under the NHL’s collective bargaining agreement.
Perron had two goals in the game and leads the Blues with 13 points in 10 postseason contests. Meanwhile, Kadri had a hat-trick and the game-winning goal, helping the Avs to a 3-1 series lead.
After Kadri scored the game-winner, Perron attempted to elbow the 31-year-old during his celebration but missed. A known antagonizer, Kadri has been subject to racist comments and threats from fans during the Avalanche’s second-round series with St. Louis. Blues goalie Jordan Binnington was also suspected of throwing a water bottle at Kadri during Game 3 after the two collided.
Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the St. Louis Blues are +195 against the Colorado Avalanche for Game 5 on Wednesday.
