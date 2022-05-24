Blues' David Perron Fined $5,000 for Cross-Checking

The NHL Department of Player Saftey has issued a $5,000 fine to St. Louis Blues forward David Perron.

St. Louis’ David Perron has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for Cross-checking Colorado’s Nazem Kadri. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) May 24, 2022

During Monday’s Game 4, Nazem Kadri shoved Perron, leading Pavel Buchnevich to knock Kadri to the ground from behind. Perron then cross-checked Kadri and jumped on top of the Avs’ forward. The $5,000 fine is the maximum allowed under the NHL’s collective bargaining agreement.

David Perron has been fined $5,000 for this cross-check on Nazem Kadri last night. pic.twitter.com/S8EzwoJCTv — Tim and Friends (@timandfriends) May 24, 2022

Perron had two goals in the game and leads the Blues with 13 points in 10 postseason contests. Meanwhile, Kadri had a hat-trick and the game-winning goal, helping the Avs to a 3-1 series lead.

After Kadri scored the game-winner, Perron attempted to elbow the 31-year-old during his celebration but missed. A known antagonizer, Kadri has been subject to racist comments and threats from fans during the Avalanche’s second-round series with St. Louis. Blues goalie Jordan Binnington was also suspected of throwing a water bottle at Kadri during Game 3 after the two collided.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the St. Louis Blues are +195 against the Colorado Avalanche for Game 5 on Wednesday.