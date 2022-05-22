Blues Goalie Jordan Binnington Done for Series vs. Avs

The St. Louis Blues playoff chances have taken a serious blow.

After going down 2-1 in their Western Conference Quarterfinals series against the Minnesota Wild, the Blues called an audible, switching to Jordan Binnington between the pipes. St. Louis went on to win three straight games, setting up a second-round matchup against the Colorado Avalanche.

The Blues were off to a good start in the conference semis, splitting the first two games of the series against the substantive favorites. However, an injury to Binnington in Game 3 could render their early efforts futile.

Elliotte Friedman confirmed that Binnington wouldn’t return against the Avalanche.

STL announces Jordan Binnington will not return during COL series — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) May 22, 2022

Binnington was injured on a controversial play in the opening frame on Saturday. Avs’ forward and repeat offender Nazem Kadri barreled into the Blues’ netminder less than seven minutes into the period, forcing Binnington to leave the contest.

Ville Husso took over the blue paint, stopping just 19 of 23 shots en route to a 5-2 defeat. That dropped Husso’s playoff save percentage to 90.6%, inspiring little confidence that he’ll be able to prevent the Avs’ onslaught.

The Blues will be hoping that history repeats itself. St. Louis faces an identical 2-1 series deficit heading into Game 4 against Colorado, albeit with a much more unlikely +540 betting price at FanDuel Sportsbook.