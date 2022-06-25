Bolts' Anthony Cirelli In, Brayden Point Out of Game 5

The odds were already stacked against the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Bolts face a seemingly insurmountable 3-1 series deficit against the Colorado Avalanche in the Stanley Cup Final; Now, they have to overcome that disadvantage with injuries mounting. But as the late, great Meatloaf once said, “two out of three ain’t bad.”

Abbey Mastracco confirmed that Brayden Point was unavailable in Game 5, although Anthony Cirelli and Erik Cernak would be in the lineup against the Avs.

Brayden Point is a scratch, but so is Anthony Richard. Cirelli and Cernak are in, as are all of the other lineup regulars for Tampa. Burakovsky is still out for Colorado. — Abbey Mastracco (@AbbeyMastracco) June 24, 2022

Point is still recovering from a lower-body injury suffered in Game 7 of the Lightning’s opening-round win over the Toronto Maple Leafs. The two-time Stanley Cup winner played in Games 1 and 2 of the final before re-aggravating his injury and missing the past three contests.

Cirelli and Cernak have been valuable role players for the Bolts this postseason. Both skaters are deployed in primarily defensive roles, with 46.5% and 30.1% of their shifts starting in the attacking zone. Tampa will turn to Cirelli and Cernak on Friday night as they look to corral a dangerous Avalanche attack.

