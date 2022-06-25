Bolts' Anthony Cirelli In, Brayden Point Out of Game 5
Grant White
The odds were already stacked against the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Bolts face a seemingly insurmountable 3-1 series deficit against the Colorado Avalanche in the Stanley Cup Final; Now, they have to overcome that disadvantage with injuries mounting. But as the late, great Meatloaf once said, “two out of three ain’t bad.”
Abbey Mastracco confirmed that Brayden Point was unavailable in Game 5, although Anthony Cirelli and Erik Cernak would be in the lineup against the Avs.
Brayden Point is a scratch, but so is Anthony Richard. Cirelli and Cernak are in, as are all of the other lineup regulars for Tampa.
Point is still recovering from a lower-body injury suffered in Game 7 of the Lightning’s opening-round win over the Toronto Maple Leafs. The two-time Stanley Cup winner played in Games 1 and 2 of the final before re-aggravating his injury and missing the past three contests.
Cirelli and Cernak have been valuable role players for the Bolts this postseason. Both skaters are deployed in primarily defensive roles, with 46.5% and 30.1% of their shifts starting in the attacking zone. Tampa will turn to Cirelli and Cernak on Friday night as they look to corral a dangerous Avalanche attack.
Not surprisingly, the Lightning closed as road underdogs, but the teams remain scoreless early in the first period. Check out FanDuel Sportsbook for a live line on the contest.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.