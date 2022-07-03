Bolts Deal Ryan McDonagh to the Preds for Philippe Myers
Grant White
We should all sit back in awe of the Tampa Bay Lightning’s ability to extend their shelf life as contenders. The Bolts have made the Stanley Cup Finals in three straight seasons, winning back-to-back titles before losing to the Colorado Avalanche in this year’s championship series. What’s facilitated that success is the constant lineup tinkering the team’s brass does as they navigate the challenges of a flat cap era.
The Lightning pulled off another deal ahead of the free agency period, trading Ryan McDonagh to the Nashville Predators in exchange for Philippe Myers and Grant Mismash,
We have acquired defenseman Philippe Myers and forward Grant Mismash from Nashville in exchange for Ryan McDonagh.https://t.co/CuiUSq32qS
McDonagh was a workhorse for the Lightning this season, averaging the third-most minutes per game while skating across all strengths.
Conversely, Myers played in just 27 games with the Preds this year, recording one goal and three assists.
As noted by Elliotte Friedman, the Lightning can buy out Myers for immediate cap relief. In doing so, they would earn a $617,000 credit this season and then owe $633,000 in 2023-24. That affords them some flexibility before they finagle another team-friendly trade next season.
On Philippe Myers, acquired by TB in the McDonagh deal: he’s a unique contract case. If bought out, Lightning will have a $617K credit next season, then owe $633K in 2023-24.
With the trade, the Lightning are still nearly $1 million above next season’s salary cap. Moving on from Myers would clear $2.5 million worth of salary off the books, with the credit that would give them just over $2.2 million to work with.
For now, Tampa Bay sits near the top of the Stanley Cup futures board at FanDuel Sportsbook, currently tied for the third-best odds at +1000.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.