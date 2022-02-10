NHL Player Safety announced that Brad Marchand has been given a six-game suspension for roughing and high-sticking Tristan Jarry.

Boston’s Brad Marchand has been suspended for six games for Roughing/High-sticking Pittsburgh’s Tristan Jarry. https://t.co/riNM5EFbz0 — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) February 10, 2022

The infractions occurred when the Pittsburgh Penguins were visiting the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night. Marchand was a nuisance all game. He prevented Jarry from giving a puck to a fan, interfered with Sidney Crosby trying to get a new stick, punched Jarry in the helmet, and then followed up with hitting Jarry’s mask with his stick.

Boston lost the game 4-2 and is 2-4 over its past six. Marchand leads the Bruins in scoring, putting away 21 goals and 28 assists in 39 games.

Marchand has a history of suspensions, so this is par for the course. This season, he was suspended three games for slew footing Oliver Ekman-Larsson. In addition, this is the eighth suspension of Marchand’s career and the longest.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Bruins are +5000 to win the Atlantic Division.