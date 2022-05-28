Boston Bruins Brad Marchand to Miss Start of Next Season

The Boston Bruins aren’t expected to have Brad Marchand available for the start of the season, Greg Wyshynski of ESPN.com reports.

Marchand has undergone surgery on both hips and isn’t expected to be available to play for at least six months. That timeline puts Marchand out until about December, missing the first two months of the season.

Marchand had another big season for the Bruins with 32 goals and 48 assists this past season. Marchand also posted four goals and seven assists as the Carolina Hurricanes eliminated the Bruins in seven games in the first round of the playoffs.

Marchand is on one of the top lines in the National Hockey League, along with Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak. This line could look different next season as in addition to Marchand missing the first two months of the season, Bergeron just finished up his eight-year contract and hasn’t let it be known what his future holds.

