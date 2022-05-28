Boston Bruins Brad Marchand to Miss Start of Next Season
George Kurtz
The Boston Bruins aren’t expected to have Brad Marchand available for the start of the season, Greg Wyshynski of ESPN.com reports.
Marchand has undergone surgery on both hips and isn’t expected to be available to play for at least six months. That timeline puts Marchand out until about December, missing the first two months of the season.
Marchand had another big season for the Bruins with 32 goals and 48 assists this past season. Marchand also posted four goals and seven assists as the Carolina Hurricanes eliminated the Bruins in seven games in the first round of the playoffs.
Marchand is on one of the top lines in the National Hockey League, along with Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak. This line could look different next season as in addition to Marchand missing the first two months of the season, Bergeron just finished up his eight-year contract and hasn’t let it be known what his future holds.
The team that eliminated the Bruins, the Hurricanes, will look to advance to the Eastern Conference Semifinals on Saturday by defeating the New York Rangers. The Hurricanes are +450 to win the Stanley Cup. You can find the odds for each remaining team to win the Stanley Cup at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.