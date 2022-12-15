Boston Bruins Schedule This Week: Dates, Times for Bruins' Games

The Bruins enter this week at the top of the Atlantic Division with a record of 23-4-1. Coming off an exciting shootout victory over the Islanders, they’ll look to bring that momentum into the remainder of their homestand against the Kings, Blue Jackets, and Panthers.

Here’s what to expect:

Boston Bruins Schedule This Week

12/15/22 7:00 p.m. ET Kings at Bruins 12/17/22 1:00 p.m. ET Blue Jackets at Bruins 12/19/22 7:00 p.m. ET Panthers at Bruins

Kings at Bruins

This matchup heavily favors the Bruins. Boston enters Thursday’s game off back-to-back wins over the Golden Knights and Islanders. The Kings are coming off two straight losses, including a 6-0 drubbing at the hands of the Sabres. The most glaring difference between these two teams is goaltending. Boston has two elite goaltenders in Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark. Together, the duo ranks first in the league in save percentage and goals against. The Kings’ are not as fortunate, lacking a reliable option between the pipes and ranking dead last in save percentage. Teams have taken advantage of this, with L.A. allowing at least five goals in each of its last three losses. If the Bruins continue business as usual, they’ll win this game handily.

Blue Jackets at Bruins

Saturday’s afternoon matchup will be the second of three regular-season meetings between these two. They met for the first time back in October. Ullmark stopped 30 shots on his way to a shutout, backed by four goals from four different Bruins. Heading into this week’s matchup, Columbus is last in the Metropolitan Division and near the bottom of the league standings with a record of 10-16-2. While it’s unlikely the Blue Jackets can claw their way into becoming Eastern Conference contenders, the Bruins must approach this game as competitively as any other. With this matchup smack in the middle of their homestand, a win is necessary to keep the momentum flowing at TD Garden. A Bruins loss would be both unexpected and embarrassing.

Panthers at Bruins

The Bruins and Panthers meet for the third of four times on Monday. The season series is split 1-1, with the most recent being a 5-2 Panthers victory. Florida snapped Boston’s seven-game win streak with three second-period goals and a standout performance from goaltender Spencer Knight. The Panthers did an excellent job taking advantage of power play opportunities in that game. The Bruins have one of the league’s best penalty-kill units, but the Panthers have proven their ability to crack it. Their best chance at winning this week’s matchup will be replicating that game plan.