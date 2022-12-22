Boston Bruins Schedule This Week: Dates, Times for Bruins' Games
Hannah Brewitt
The Bruins enter this week at the top of the Atlantic Division with a record of 25-4-2. On Thursday, they’ll wrap up their homestand against the Jets before hitting the road to take on the Devils (twice) and Senators.
Here’s what to expect:
Boston Bruins Schedule This Week
12/22/22
7:00 p.m. ET
Jets at Bruins
12/23/22
7:00 p.m. ET
Bruins at Devils
12/27/22
7:00 p.m. ET
Bruins at Senators
12/28/22
7:30 p.m. ET
Bruins at Devils
Jets at Bruins
The Bruins close out their five-game homestand against the Jets on Thursday. With three wins and one shootout loss in their last four games, the Bruins continue their dominance at TD Garden. They still have yet to lose a home game in regulation, but the Jets could be the team to change that. Winnipeg enters the contest boasting a solid road record of 9-5-1. Like the Bruins, they have one of the league’s top defensive units and elite goaltending. This game will likely be an exciting low-scoring affair, with added emphasis on limiting turnovers and penalties.
Bruins at Devils
The Bruins begin and end a three-game road stretch in New Jersey. The Devils have been all over the board this season. In the fall, they powered to a record-breaking 13-game win streak. They cooled off a bit right after and went cold with a recent six-game losing skid. They’ve looked like several different teams over the course of just a few months. The question is, which team will show up against the Bruins? The Bruins and Devils meet twice this week. If the Devils’ season is any indicator, fans could see two entirely different games.
Bruins at Senators
The Bruins meet the Senators on Tuesday for the second of four regular-season matchups. While Ottawa began the week ranked last in the division, they are not to be underestimated. In October, the Senators earned their first victory, handing the Bruins their first loss of the season on the same night. It was a high-scoring, back-and-forth affair, resulting in a 7-5 Senators win. Both teams will enter this week’s contest with fresh legs. They get a mini break for Christmas and will be ready to fire on all cylinders come Tuesday. Fans can anticipate another high-scoring affair with creative offensive opportunities on both sides.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.