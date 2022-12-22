Boston Bruins Schedule This Week: Dates, Times for Bruins' Games

The Bruins enter this week at the top of the Atlantic Division with a record of 25-4-2. On Thursday, they’ll wrap up their homestand against the Jets before hitting the road to take on the Devils (twice) and Senators.

Here’s what to expect:

Boston Bruins Schedule This Week

12/22/22 7:00 p.m. ET Jets at Bruins 12/23/22 7:00 p.m. ET Bruins at Devils 12/27/22 7:00 p.m. ET Bruins at Senators 12/28/22 7:30 p.m. ET Bruins at Devils

Jets at Bruins

The Bruins close out their five-game homestand against the Jets on Thursday. With three wins and one shootout loss in their last four games, the Bruins continue their dominance at TD Garden. They still have yet to lose a home game in regulation, but the Jets could be the team to change that. Winnipeg enters the contest boasting a solid road record of 9-5-1. Like the Bruins, they have one of the league’s top defensive units and elite goaltending. This game will likely be an exciting low-scoring affair, with added emphasis on limiting turnovers and penalties.

Bruins at Devils

The Bruins begin and end a three-game road stretch in New Jersey. The Devils have been all over the board this season. In the fall, they powered to a record-breaking 13-game win streak. They cooled off a bit right after and went cold with a recent six-game losing skid. They’ve looked like several different teams over the course of just a few months. The question is, which team will show up against the Bruins? The Bruins and Devils meet twice this week. If the Devils’ season is any indicator, fans could see two entirely different games.

Bruins at Senators

The Bruins meet the Senators on Tuesday for the second of four regular-season matchups. While Ottawa began the week ranked last in the division, they are not to be underestimated. In October, the Senators earned their first victory, handing the Bruins their first loss of the season on the same night. It was a high-scoring, back-and-forth affair, resulting in a 7-5 Senators win. Both teams will enter this week’s contest with fresh legs. They get a mini break for Christmas and will be ready to fire on all cylinders come Tuesday. Fans can anticipate another high-scoring affair with creative offensive opportunities on both sides.