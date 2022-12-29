Boston Bruins Schedule This Week: Dates, Times for Bruins' Games

The Bruins enter this week with the NHL’s best record of 28-4-3. After capping off their three-game road stint with a win over the Devils, they return to TD Garden on Saturday to take on the Sabres. They’ll host the Penguins at Fenway Park for this year’s Winter Classic to wrap up the week.

Here’s what to expect:

Boston Bruins Schedule This Week

12/31/22 1:00 p.m. ET Sabres at Bruins 1/2/23 2:00 p.m. ET Penguins at Bruins

Sabres at Bruins

The Sabres enter this matchup with a record of 16-14-2. They’ve fallen towards the bottom of the pack in league standings but seem to be on an up trend thanks to recent improvements in goaltending and the rise of breakout star Tage Thompson. The 25-year-old is one of the league’s best playmakers and most elite finishers. Through 32 games, he’s scored 26 goals. With several multi-goal games, he’s a significant contributor to the Sabres’ 3.9 goals per game average and +18 goal differential. While the Sabres have Thompson, the Bruins have David Pastrnak. The star forward leads the league for most shots on goal with 175. That’s a solid five shots per game. He’s fourth in the league for most goals scored with 24, right behind none other than Thompson. The Sabres are the tenth worst in goals per game and allow the eighth-most shots per game, a perfect scenario to deploy Pastrnak. This matchup has all the makings for an action-packed high-scoring affair.

Penguins at Bruins

The Bruins and Penguins kick off the New Year with the Winter Classic on Monday. For fans, the game promises excitement on and off the ice. Bruins legend Bobby Orr will drop the first puck, along with other Boston sports legends joining the festivities. It will be the second of three meetings between these two clubs this season. The first was a 6-5 overtime thriller in Pittsburgh that fell in favor of the Bruins. The Penguins have only improved since then, going 8-1-1 in their last ten games. They boast the league’s best penalty kill and have an elite goaltender in Tristan Jarry. Expect a much lower-scoring game and a quieter night from the Bruins’ top scorers.