Boston Bruins Schedule This Week: Dates, Times for Bruins' Games

The Bruins enter this week with the NHL’s best record of 29-4-4. After defeating the Penguins at Fenway Park in this year’s annual Winter Classic, the B’s are back on the road for a three-game stint.

Here’s what to expect:

Boston Bruins Schedule This Week

1/5/23 10:30 p.m. ET Bruins at Kings 1/7/23 10:30 p.m. ET Bruins at Sharks 1/8/23 7:00 p.m. ET Bruins at Ducks

Bruins at Kings

The Bruins start their California road trip in Los Angeles. The Kings are the best team the B’s will face this week, with an overall record of 22-13-6 and a record of 7-2-1 in their last ten games. They’ve been climbing the rankings since beating Boston in a shootout on December 15. That victory sparked a string of overtime and shootout wins, proving that this team could compete. This week’s rematch will be a test to find out if the Kings are contenders or pretenders. Is the past month the new normal or a fluke?

Bruins at Sharks

After the Kings, the Bruins travel to San Jose to take on the Sharks for the first and only time this season. On paper, the B’s should blow this team out of the water (no pun intended). San Jose’s best asset is their 84.1 percent penalty kill, good enough for third-best in the league. The Bruins went 0-3 on the penalty kill against the Penguins on Monday, so this game could be an opportunity to get their man advantage back on track.

Bruins at Ducks

Finally, the B’s will wrap up their West Coast road trip in Anaheim. The Ducks aren’t the worst team in the league, but they’re close. Even without injured first-liner Jake DeBrusk, Boston’s forwards should dominate Anaheim’s defensive unit. If anything, this game will be a good opportunity for the Bruins to explore their deeper bench options, like Craig Smith, Pavel Zacha, and Chris Wagner.