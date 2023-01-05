Boston Bruins Schedule This Week: Dates, Times for Bruins' Games
Hannah Brewitt
The Bruins enter this week with the NHL’s best record of 29-4-4. After defeating the Penguins at Fenway Park in this year’s annual Winter Classic, the B’s are back on the road for a three-game stint.
Here’s what to expect:
Boston Bruins Schedule This Week
1/5/23
10:30 p.m. ET
Bruins at Kings
1/7/23
10:30 p.m. ET
Bruins at Sharks
1/8/23
7:00 p.m. ET
Bruins at Ducks
Bruins at Kings
The Bruins start their California road trip in Los Angeles. The Kings are the best team the B’s will face this week, with an overall record of 22-13-6 and a record of 7-2-1 in their last ten games. They’ve been climbing the rankings since beating Boston in a shootout on December 15. That victory sparked a string of overtime and shootout wins, proving that this team could compete. This week’s rematch will be a test to find out if the Kings are contenders or pretenders. Is the past month the new normal or a fluke?
Bruins at Sharks
After the Kings, the Bruins travel to San Jose to take on the Sharks for the first and only time this season. On paper, the B’s should blow this team out of the water (no pun intended). San Jose’s best asset is their 84.1 percent penalty kill, good enough for third-best in the league. The Bruins went 0-3 on the penalty kill against the Penguins on Monday, so this game could be an opportunity to get their man advantage back on track.
Bruins at Ducks
Finally, the B’s will wrap up their West Coast road trip in Anaheim. The Ducks aren’t the worst team in the league, but they’re close. Even without injured first-liner Jake DeBrusk, Boston’s forwards should dominate Anaheim’s defensive unit. If anything, this game will be a good opportunity for the Bruins to explore their deeper bench options, like Craig Smith, Pavel Zacha, and Chris Wagner.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.