Boston Bruins Schedule This Week: Dates, Times for Bruins' Games

The Bruins enter this week at the top of the Atlantic Division with a record of 21-3-1. They’ll look to continue their strong start to the season with road rematches against the Coyotes and Golden Knights before returning to TD Garden to face the Islanders.

Here’s what to expect:

Boston Bruins Schedule This Week

12/9/22 9:30 p.m. Bruins at Coyotes 12/11/22 8:00 p.m. Bruins at Golden Knights 12/13/22 7:00 p.m. Islanders at Bruins

Bruins at Coyotes

The Bruins and Coyotes meet on Friday for the second time this season. The Coyotes enter the matchup on a six-game losing skid. They have been on the road since November 3, and their struggles have been obvious, evidenced by eight goals allowed to the Oilers in their most recent showing. On the other hand, the Bruins are coming off a dominant 4-0 win over the Avalanche. Taylor Hall anchored the victory with two goals, and goaltender Linus Ullmark rejected 23 shots for his second shutout of the season.

Bruins at Golden Knights

Boston and Vegas meet for a rematch just six days after the Knights snapped the Bruins’ 14-game home win streak with a shootout victory at TD Garden. The exciting matchup previewed what could be a potential playoff clash come springtime, and this week’s showing is expected to be just as riveting. To add to the drama, the Golden Knights are coached by the Bruins’ former head coach, Bruce Cassidy. Sunday’s contest will be the second time the coach faces his old squad.

Islanders at Bruins

The Bruins take on the Islanders on Tuesday for the first time this season. While Boston has been dominating this season, New York has hit a bit of a rough stretch. The Islanders dropped winnable games to the Blues, Blackhawks, and Predators. Those are all much weaker teams than their next three opponents, the Devils, Hurricanes, and Bruins. The outcome of Tuesday’s game depends primarily on if the Islanders play up to the Bruins’ level or crumble under the competition.