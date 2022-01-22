Brad Marchand returned to action for the Bruins on Saturday, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports. It was thought that Marchand would miss this game versus the Jets due to an upper-body injury suffered in the Bruins’ 4-3 victory over the Capitals on Thursday. There was even thought that Marchand could have a separated shoulder and headed to injured reserve. Well, apparently not as Marchand is in play and back on the top line with Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak.

Marchand is having a tremendous season with 20 goals and 23 assists in 32 games. Marchand is one of the best forwards in the game, and that top-line may be the best in the NHL. The Bruins are lucky to have Marchand back in the fold as they are currently manning the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. That being said, the Bruins also have at least one game in hand on every team below, with the exception of the Islanders. The Isles have four games in hand on the Bruins, but they would still trail the Bruins by six points even if they won all four.

The Bruins are currently trailing the Jets 2-1 after the first period. The Bruins are -310 (+1.5) on the puck line, +110 on the money line, with an over/under of 7.5, over (-132), under (-170). You can find the bars and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.